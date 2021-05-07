      Weather Alert

Washington Man In Trouble With Feds Over Grand Canyon Trip

May 7, 2021 @ 10:24am

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) – A Washington state man is accused of defying federal regulations by organizing a large group hike at the Grand Canyon.

A complaint filed this week in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff alleges Joseph Don Mount took more than 150 people to the canyon in October for a rim-to-rim hike.

A special use permit is required for groups of 12-30 people in normal years. Larger groups aren’t allowed, even if they split up.

The park has further restricted group sizes during the pandemic.

Mount did not return a message from The Associated Press on Thursday.

He’s scheduled for a court hearing later this month.

TAGS
fbi Grand Canyon Tour
Popular Posts
Extreme Risk Level In Portland Pushed Diners To Vancouver
Human Trafficking Sting Leads To 8 Facing Criminal Charges
Rep. Mike Nearman charged for breach of Oregon State Capitol
OHA Reports 794 COVID-19 Cases In Oregon Saturday, 3 New Deaths
Police Say Peaceful Afternoon Turned Into Riot