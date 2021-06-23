Washington Man In Critical Condition After Being Shocked While Flying A Kite

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – A man is in critical condition after getting shocked while flying his kite at a Bremerton park.
Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard says the man was flying a makeshift kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Evergreen Rotary Park.
The kite drifted into Puget Sound Energy’s high-energy transmission lines and shocked the man.
He suffered severe burns.
He was flown to Harborview Medical Center and is in critical condition.
Fire officials said this served as a grim reminder not to fly a kite near power lines