Washington Man In Critical Condition After Being Shocked While Flying A Kite

Jun 23, 2021 @ 10:50am

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – A man is in critical condition after getting shocked while flying his kite at a Bremerton park.

Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard says the man was flying a makeshift kite made out of steel cable and a fishing rod around 7 p.m. Sunday at the Evergreen Rotary Park.

The kite drifted into Puget Sound Energy’s high-energy transmission lines and shocked the man.

He suffered severe burns.

He was flown to Harborview Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Fire officials said this served as a grim reminder not to fly a kite near power lines

