Washington Man Drowns While Trying To Rescue Wife and Child
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say a Washington state man drowned while trying to save his wife and child after their kayak capsized in northern Idaho.
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old Spokane Valley man jumped into the water from shore when the kayak his wife and child were in capsized.
The wife and child were safely rescued, but the group believed the man had already made it to shore.
After several minutes of searching, it became clear he was still in the water.
A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found the man about an hour later.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.