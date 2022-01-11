      Weather Alert

Washington Man Claims He Was Possessed By Devil During Alleged Murder

Jan 11, 2022 @ 9:56am

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) – A judge set bail at $1 million for a man who believed he was demonically possessed and admitted to killing a Marysville resident, saying “voices” told him to do it.

Anthony Boggess was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted arson in the death of his former roommate, James Thrower.

His body was found wrapped in a tarp in his garage.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office determined he had been strangled.

Boggess was arrested in Seattle.

Police say during an interview, he confessed to the killing.

