Washington Man Charged With Murder For Deadly Bus Shooting
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – A Lake Stevens man who claimed self-defense when he fatally shot a passenger on a transit bus has been charged with second-degree murder. Everett police responded shortly after 10 p.m. on March 7 to reports of an assault on a bus. When they arrived, Gene Peterson was dead. Alejandro Meza told police he argued with Peterson because Peterson was using drugs on the bus. Meza says they fought and he saw Peterson reach for something so he shot him. A judge initially set Meza’s bail at $75,000. Deputy prosecutors want it increased to $500,000. Meza is set to be arraigned on April 12.