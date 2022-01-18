Washington Man Charged With Murder After Police Chase

SEATTLE (AP) – A Kent man is being held on suspicion of murder and other charges.
Seattle police arrested the man as he fled in a car from outside a Central District apartment where a 36-year-old man was fatally shot.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 7:40 p.m. Sunday.
Inside an apartment, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police and fire crews tried lifesaving measures, but he died at the scene.
Other officers spotted a silver Dodge Challenger fleeing and chased the suspect for several blocks until he crashed.
Officers arrested him.