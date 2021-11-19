      Weather Alert

Washington Man Charged With Murder After Alleged Fentanyl Dispute

Nov 19, 2021 @ 10:43am

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – King County prosecutors have charged a Federal Way man with second-degree murder, accusing him of fatally shooting another man in the mistaken belief the victim had stolen his stash of fentanyl pills.

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael Le was arrested hours after the shooting outside Calvary Lutheran Church in Federal Way on Nov. 12.

He remains jailed in Kent in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail and court records.

It does not appear Le had been assigned an attorney by Thursday.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says James Sisk died from a gunshot wound to the head.

