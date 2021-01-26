Washington Man Charged With Killing Daughter’s Boyfriend
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – An Everett man has been charged with second-degree murder, nearly two years after shooting and killing a 21-year-old man who had been dating his daughter.
That’s according to the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Charles Heller is accused of shooting Dustyn Hunt in February 2019.
Prosecutors say he was angry that his 20-year-old daughter tried to sneak Hunt into her room for the night.
When he knocked on the door to check on the two, he was armed; Hunt was not.
Heller’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.