      Weather Alert

Washington Man Accused Of Killing Person Allegedly Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter

Jun 15, 2021 @ 10:49am

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) – A Lakewood man has been arrested and accused of shooting a person who was trying to steal his catalytic converter, then dragging him with his truck and leaving his body in a field.

News outlets report at 3:45 a.m. Saturday someone reported a pickup truck dragging an unknown object through the parking lot of a Lakewood business.

Officers found a man’s body in a nearby field.

Investigators say they found Michael Campbell who said he was sleeping in the truck when he heard someone trying to steal his catalytic converter.

Documents say Campbell said he shot the person, tied the person’s hands to the truck and drove off.

It wasn’t immediately known if Campbell has a lawyer.

TAGS
Lakewood Shooting Washington state
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Arson At Portland Garment Factory
Seattle-Area Teacher Arrested In Undercover Sex Sting
Suspect Released After Fight Turns Deadly In North Portland
Washington Man Dies In Electric Scooter Accident
Get A Shot, Get $100...New Incentive Offered For COVID-19 Vaccine
Connect With Us Listen To Us On