Washington Man Accused Of Killing Person Allegedly Trying To Steal Catalytic Converter

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) – A Lakewood man has been arrested and accused of shooting a person who was trying to steal his catalytic converter, then dragging him with his truck and leaving his body in a field.
News outlets report at 3:45 a.m. Saturday someone reported a pickup truck dragging an unknown object through the parking lot of a Lakewood business.
Officers found a man’s body in a nearby field.
Investigators say they found Michael Campbell who said he was sleeping in the truck when he heard someone trying to steal his catalytic converter.
Documents say Campbell said he shot the person, tied the person’s hands to the truck and drove off.
It wasn’t immediately known if Campbell has a lawyer.