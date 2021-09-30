      Weather Alert

Washington Man Accused Of Biting Off Another Man’s Thumb During Fight

Sep 30, 2021 @ 10:25am

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) – A 24-year-old North Kitsap man was charged with assault after biting off another man’s thumb during a fight that started as a group of friends headed to a bar.

The 27-year-old victim wrote in a statement included in Kitsap County Superior Court charging documents that he and the suspect were not getting along in the lead-up to the fight.

The victim said the suspect attacked him after he criticized him for being lazy.

While on the ground, the victim said he tried to push the man’s face away but his left thumb went into the suspect’s mouth and he bite down.

