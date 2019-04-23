Washington Legislature OKs Step Toward Year-Round Daylight Saving
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 23, 2019 @ 11:49 AM

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Legislature has approved a measure to make daylight saving time permanent in the state if federal law changes to allow it.

The House approved changes made in the Senate on 90-6 vote Tuesday. The measure now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee.

Florida passed a similarly conditional measure last year, and in November, California voters passed a ballot measure to permit the state Legislature to establish daylight saving time year-round if federal law changes. A bill was introduced there a month after the election.

While federal law allows states to opt into standard time permanently – which Hawaii and Arizona have done – the reverse is prohibited and requires Congressional action.

More than 30 states are considering legislation related to the practice of changing clocks twice a year, according the National Conference of State Legislatures.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Idaho, Oregon Reach Agreement on Hydroelectric Project Amber Alert Issued For 5-year-old Boy Canceled Family of Fallen Deputy Speaks Out For First Time Man Arrested in New Mexico Had Oregon Criminal Conviction Oregon Men Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Pot Oregon Legislature Considers Bills to Limit Public Records Access
Comments