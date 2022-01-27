      Weather Alert

Washington Legislature OK’s Pause To Long-Term Care Program And Tax

Jan 26, 2022 @ 4:41pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington state Legislature has fast-tracked a delay of the implementation of a long-term care program – and the payroll tax that pays for it – to address solvency concerns and other issues raised about the first-in-the-nation defined benefit.

The 46-3 vote in the Senate on Wednesday comes a week after the House passed the delay on a 91-6 vote.

It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign the measure Friday.

Once signed, the tax that was set to start this month would be delayed until July 1, 2023.

Collection of the $36,500 benefit to pay for things like in-home care, home modifications like wheelchair ramps and rides to the doctor would be delayed from Jan. 1, 2025 until July 1, 2026.

