Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Guilty On All Charges In George Floyd’s Murder

Washington Legislature OKs Open Carry Ban At State Capitol, Bill Headed To Governor

Apr 20, 2021 @ 4:14pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Legislature has approved a measure that would ban the open carry of guns and other weapons at the Capitol and surrounding grounds and at or near any permitted public demonstration across the state.

The bill now heads to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

The measure prohibits people from carrying weapons, either on their person or in their vehicle, while attending a permitted demonstration at a public place or while being within 250 feet of the perimeter of a permitted demonstration.

It also prohibits openly carried weapons in the state Capitol or on the Capitol’s west campus grounds.

