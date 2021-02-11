Washington Legislature Approves Allocation Of Federal COVID Relief Funding
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Legislature has approved a bill to allocate $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding and the measure now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.
Because it has an emergency clause, it will take effect immediately upon Inslee’s signature, which is likely to occur next week.
Under the bill, $668 million will be allocated to schools as they move toward welcoming students back to the classroom.
An additional $618 million will go toward vaccine administration, contact tracing and testing, and $365 million will go toward rental assistance to help renters and landlords affected by the pandemic.