Washington Kills Member Of Endangered Wolf Pack
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has killed one of the three members of an endangered wolf pack in the northeastern corner of the state.
Officials hope that will reduce the pack’s attacks on cattle.
The adult, non-breeding female member of the so-called Wedge wolf pack that repeatedly preyed on cattle in northeastern Stevens County was killed on Monday.
The killing came four days after conservation groups petitioned Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee to order the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to draft new rules limiting when state officials can kill wolves over conflicts with livestock.