Washington Just Shy Of 70 Percent Of Residents 16+ Vaccinated

Jul 9, 2021 @ 5:03pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – State health officials say as of Wednesday, 69.6% of Washingtonians age 16 and up have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Washington State Department of Health said Friday that the percentage includes vaccination rates from the State Immunization Information System and aggregate data from the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs.

The winner of the $1 million prize in the “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccination lottery will be announced on Tuesday.

Officials say to be eligible people must receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and be entered into the state’s Immunization Information System by their vaccine provider by Sunday.

