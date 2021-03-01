Washington Just Decided It Was Legal For Kids To Do Heroin
In a recent state Supreme Court decision (State v. Shannon Blake), the Washington State Supreme Court issued a ruling that Washington’s drug possession statute is “void”, basically saying that the law against drug possession is illegal and can’t be enforced. Not only does this apply to adults, but it works for kids as well.
The case was brought up because the defendant said she was wearing “borrowed pants” and the court said she shouldn’t be held responsible for what police found in the pants.
To talk more about this ridiculous ruling, and it’s incredible implications, Lars spoke with attorney Angus Lee.
Listen Below:
The post Washington Just Decided It Was Legal For Kids To Do Heroin appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.