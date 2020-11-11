Washington Hospital Reports COVID-19 Outbreak
SEATTLE (AP) – A hospital in Washington state has reported at least five employees and eight patients tested positive for the coronavirus after an outbreak on a fourth floor unit of the hospital.
The Seattle Times reported that the Auburn Medical Center said in a statement Tuesday one patient died after the outbreak was detected late last week.
The MultiCare hospital system which owns the hospital tested all 40 patients in the unit and 212 staffers who had worked there over a two-week period before the first positive test was reported.
Officials say the hospital received results from all of the patients and 156 staffers.