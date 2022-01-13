Washington Health Board Bombarded With Complaints About COVID Camp Rumors

Washington State’s Board of Health is getting tens of thousands of complaints, and even threats, due to a false rumor about COVID-19 quarantines.
State Board of Health Chairman Keith Grellner says they’ve gotten at least 25,000 emails, questions, and even threats. “Board health members or board health staff were actually being threatened,” he says.
The Board of Health is deciding on whether to change quarantine rules. But he says, contrary to the rumors flying around, they are not trying to forcibly quarantine people with covid, or those who are not vaccinated.
He tells CBS affiliate KREM: “There are no conversations about isolation and quarantine camps. There are no rules existing or in the making to create isolation and quarantine camps.”