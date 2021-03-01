      Weather Alert

Washington Governor Jay Inslee Waives Certain Liquor License Fees

Mar 1, 2021 @ 3:14am

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a bill that waives certain annual liquor license fees for restaurants, breweries, wineries and other venues hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Inslee tweeted that he signed the bill on Sunday.

 

He says the one-time waivers will provide some financial relief “while we work to get them back to capacity.”

KXLY-TV reports the licenses can cost from just over $100 for beer and wine specialty shops to more than $2,200 for restaurants serving beer, wine and spirits.

License fee waivers go into effect in April.

 

