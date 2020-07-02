Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Sign Proclamation to Require Masks
(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
With Eight counties still waiting to shift from Phase 3 to Phase 4 after Governor Inslee put a pause on moving forward last week. He also called for a statewide requirement for people to wear facial coverings in most indoor and outdoor public settings.
That theme continued today..
At his press conference this afternoon Governor Inslee talked about the plan to help them achieve the goal of opening the state back up…By requiring businesses to not serve those who are not wearing masks…
He plans to sign a proclamation next week that will make that a requirement, which is already in place in Yakima, statewide.
Inslee also said he’s ordering another two-week pause on counties advancing phases under the state’s Safe Start plan.