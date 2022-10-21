Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced that he’s working on a constitutional amendment to introduce to lawmakers that protects reproductive rights, “Washington state was a pro choice state, Washington state is a pro choice state, and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro choice state.”

The governor says the amendment will also address contraceptive services, “This right needs to be enshrined in the basic foundational document of the state of Washington. That is the constitution.”

Amendments need to be approved by a two-thirds majority in the state House and Senate, along with voter approval. More details of the amendment are expected to be introduced next week.