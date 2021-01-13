Washington Governor Jay Inslee Takes Oath Of Office For Third Time
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 11: Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announces measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus at a press conference on March 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The governor banned events with groups of more than 250 people in certain parts of the state, amongst other measures. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – In a videotaped speech to a mostly remote meeting of the Washington Legislature, Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday told lawmakers that following the challenges of 2020, the state must move to a “new normal.”
In his third inaugural address, he said lawmakers will need to address a multitude of issues, including equity, affordable housing and climate change.
Lawmakers convened their 105-day legislative session Monday under tight security and with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, with legislators spread out between the Senate and House chamber floors, public galleries, chamber wings and offices as they approved rules to run a remote session for the remaining weeks.