Washington Governor Jay Inslee Spends Friday In Vancouver

Apr 2, 2021 @ 5:07pm

VANCOUVER, Wa. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday toured several sites in Vancouver, “Been a great day in Clark County.”

The Governor started the day at Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School and says he came away impressed, “Saw some fantastic teaching using innovative systems…I was so impressed with the innovations of the teachers.”

He then visited the Vancouver Boys and Girls Club, met with local health leaders, and discussed vaccine equity with members of the BIPOC Community, “About how we can continue to increase access…to increase equity in the distribution of our vaccine.”

The Governor ended the day at the mass vaccination center at Tower Mall.

He says he heard numerous good ideas to take back to Olympia to consider.

