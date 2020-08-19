Washington Governor Jay Inslee Issues Emergency Wildfire Proclamation
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a statewide emergency proclamation because of multiple wildfires in Central and Eastern Washington, as well as the Olympic Peninsula.
Inslee said Wednesday that wildfires are threatening the safety and livelihoods of Washingtonians and that the COVID-19 pandemic has put additional strain on resources because some of the support they usually have is further limited due to international movement restrictions.
The National Interagency Fire Center said Wednesday that 17 large wildfires are currently burning in Washington and Oregon.
The proclamation makes the Washington National Guard available statewide in response to a request from the state Department of Natural Resources.