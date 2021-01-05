      Weather Alert

Washington Governor Jay Inslee Introduces New Reopening Plan

Jan 5, 2021 @ 3:56pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee says some COVID-19 restrictions in Washington will be eased beginning next week and the state will change its reopening plan to move from a county-based oversight system to one focused on regions.

At a news conference Tuesday the Democratic governor said the state’s new guidelines would go into effect Jan. 11 and include “a small resumption of some activities statewide.”

Inslee said some live entertainment with very tight capacity restrictions and some fitness programs would be allowed.

Also, instead of having each of Washington’s 39 counties treated separately, the state will divide them into eight geographic regions based on health system resources when considering virus oversight.

