Washington Governor Jay Inslee Has COVID

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor’s symptoms are said to be mild. He’s working from home and his office says he will soon get antiviral treatments.
Governor Inslee is fully vaccinated including two booster shots.
Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have only very mild symptoms, and I'm thankful to be vaccinated and boosted. I hope all eligible Washingtonians consider getting their booster, which is our best tool for preventing serious illness.
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 25, 2022
