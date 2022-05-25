      Breaking News
Washington Governor Jay Inslee Has COVID

May 25, 2022 @ 1:37pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s symptoms are said to be mild.  He’s working from home and his office says he will soon get antiviral treatments.

Governor Inslee is fully vaccinated including two booster shots.

