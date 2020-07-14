      Weather Alert

Washington Governor Jay Inslee Extends Pause On Reopening

Jul 14, 2020 @ 4:48pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of economic reopening will continue though at least July 28.

The pause – implemented earlier this month – was originally intended to be in place for two weeks for the state’s 39 counties, which are in various phases of a four-stage economic reopening plan.

But Inslee said that rising case counts mean there is a “significant risk” that parts of the economy may have be closed again if the current trends don’t change.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington
