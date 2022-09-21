Washington Governor Jay Inslee Checks In From Trade Trip To Nordic Countries

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee is leading a state delegation on a trade trip to Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

In an update Wednesday, he says the trip has been extremely productive, “Broad participation from Washington State, but even more impressive…our access to the leadership of these Nordic countries.”

He says that includes lunch with Royalty, “Not to name drop too much, but I had lunch with the Crown Prince and Princess.”

He says the state has learned about new technology, green energy, and production.

And the trip is already paying off back home, “We’ve already seen results because we have a number of companies that have now put Washington on the radar scope for their consideration of operations in Washington. And, the acceleration of those already in discussions.”