Washington Governor Jay Inslee Celebrates State’s Reopening In Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. – Fifteen months after Washington state’s first “stay at home” order was issued in response to the coronavirus, businesses across the state are now allowed to return to pre-pandemic operations.
Governor Jay Inslee celebrated the announcement Wednesday in Tacoma in front of local leaders, a drumline, dancers, a former Seattle Seahawk, and a heckler, “We are open big time in the state of Washington.”
He also thanked many for their help during the pandemic, “Our nurses…our grocery and agriculture workers…our law enforcement and fire department who in fact took care of us and kept us safe.”
Starting today, businesses can return to full capacity and operations.
Also, mask mandates are lifted except for those who are not vaccinated. Everyone must still wear a mask in schools, jails, health care settings, and on transit.
This is it. We are honoring and celebrating all the essential workers and their life-saving work as well as everyone's sacrifices to stay safe. We are #WashingtonReady for a party in the @CityofTacoma celebrating this great day of reopening. #WelcomeBackTacoma pic.twitter.com/WAWfCaZn5g
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) June 30, 2021
