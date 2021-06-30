      Breaking News
Washington Governor Jay Inslee Celebrates State’s Reopening In Tacoma

Jun 30, 2021 @ 1:58pm
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 11: Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announces measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus at a press conference on March 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The governor banned events with groups of more than 250 people in certain parts of the state, amongst other measures. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

TACOMA, Wash. – Fifteen months after Washington state’s first “stay at home” order was issued in response to the coronavirus, businesses across the state are now allowed to return to pre-pandemic operations.

Governor Jay Inslee celebrated the announcement Wednesday in Tacoma in front of local leaders, a drumline, dancers, a former Seattle Seahawk, and a heckler, “We are open big time in the state of Washington.”

He also thanked many for their help during the pandemic, “Our nurses…our grocery and agriculture workers…our law enforcement and fire department who in fact took care of us and kept us safe.”

Starting today, businesses can return to full capacity and operations.

Also, mask mandates are lifted except for those who are not vaccinated. Everyone must still wear a mask in schools, jails, health care settings, and on transit.

