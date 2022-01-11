Washington Governor Jay Inslee Calls For Bold Action In State Of The State Address

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is calling on state lawmakers to take action on a multitude of issues during their 60-day legislative session, including addressing the homelessness crisis, helping children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and taking more steps to address climate change.
Inslee delivered his annual State of the State speech in the Capitol’s state reception room, which was limited to a handful of attendees and media who had taken COVID-19 tests, and it was broadcast by TVW, the state’s government affairs channel.
In pre-pandemic times, the speech is delivered to a joint session of the House and Senate in the House chamber.
But amid rising cases of the virus, the House and Senate are conducting much of their work remotely.