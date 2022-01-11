      Weather Alert

Washington Governor Jay Inslee Calls For Bold Action In State Of The State Address

Jan 11, 2022 @ 1:00pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is calling on state lawmakers to take action on a multitude of issues during their 60-day legislative session, including addressing the homelessness crisis, helping children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and taking more steps to address climate change.

Inslee delivered his annual State of the State speech in the Capitol’s state reception room, which was limited to a handful of attendees and media who had taken COVID-19 tests, and it was broadcast by TVW, the state’s government affairs channel.

In pre-pandemic times, the speech is delivered to a joint session of the House and Senate in the House chamber.

But amid rising cases of the virus, the House and Senate are conducting much of their work remotely.

TAGS
address Governor Jay Inslee state of the state Washington
Popular Posts
Found on Oregon's Beaches
FM News 101 Exclusive: City Responds To Commissioner Hardesty's Debt Issues
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Wants To Make Questioning Authority A Crime
Flooding Advisories In Effect Due To Heavy Rain
Deaths Of Three Family Members Now Considered Murder-Suicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On