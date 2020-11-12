Washington Governor Inslee And Wife To Hold Televised Address On COVID-19
Gov. Jay Inslee thanks the voters of Washington state after winning his third term, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Olympia Wash. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP)
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi, will give a statewide televised update Thursday evening on COVID-19, which health officials have warned is accelerating rapidly throughout the state.
Inslee’s remarks come just two days after state and county health officials warned of a spike in coronavirus cases across the state, and pleaded with the public to take the pandemic more seriously heading into the winter holidays.
On Tuesday, state health officer Kathy Lofy said cases have been steadily increasing since September, but that the most dramatic increases have occurred over the past two weeks.
She said cases are rising among all age groups, indicating that transmission is widespread.