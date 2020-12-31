Washington Governor Extends Statewide Restrictions
Gov. Jay Inslee thanks the voters of Washington state after winning his third term, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Olympia Wash. (Steve Bloom/The Olympian via AP)
SEATTLE (AP) – Gov. Jay Inslee is extending restrictions on businesses and social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic for another week.
Governor Inslee said the restrictions are now due to expire Jan. 11.
In mid-November Inslee, in response to rising case numbers, announced a host of businesses must close their indoor services, including fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums.
Retail stores – including grocery stores – were told to limit their indoor capacity to 25%. Also, indoor social gatherings with people from more than one household are prohibited unless attendees have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and quarantined for seven days.
There’s no enforcement mechanism for indoor get-togethers.