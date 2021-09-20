      Weather Alert

Washington Governor Asks For Federal Help To Staff Hospitals And Long Term Care Facilities

Sep 20, 2021 @ 2:52pm
Courtesy: MGN

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee has asked the federal government for assistance staffing hospitals and long-term care facilities in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee wrote Jeffrey Zients, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, that the state Department of Health has requested 1,200 clinical and non-clinical staff, and that he was requesting deployment of Department of Defense medical personnel “to assist with the current hospital crisis.”

Inslee spokesman Mike Faulk said the state had not yet received a response.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Washington
Popular Posts
LANDLORD TO TENANTS: No Vaccination, Then Pack Up & Move Out.
Portland Scraps Texas Boycott, Allocates Abortion Funds
Woman Enters Grounds Of Governor Inslee's Secure Residence
More Than 4,000 Washington State Workers Asking For Vaccine Exemption
California Gov. Gavin Newsom beats back GOP-led recall
Connect With Us Listen To Us On