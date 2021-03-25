Washington Gov. Inslee Says Schools Can Follow CDC Distancing Guideline
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is reducing the COVID-19 social distancing requirements for K-12 classrooms in the state from 6 feet to 3 feet as more schools in the state begin to open up. At a news conference Thursday Inslee said the new guidance was consistent with direction from federal health authorities and that, for now, schools had the option to maintain the 6-foot rule. However the Democrat said by this summer and fall no classrooms should still be at the more stringent standard. Inslee has for weeks been pushing to return students to the classroom, saying remote learning hasn’t worked for many children.