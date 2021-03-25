      Weather Alert

Washington Gov. Inslee Says Schools Can Follow CDC Distancing Guideline

Mar 25, 2021 @ 4:13pm

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is reducing the COVID-19 social distancing requirements for K-12 classrooms in the state from 6 feet to 3 feet as more schools in the state begin to open up. At a news conference Thursday Inslee said the new guidance was consistent with direction from federal health authorities and that, for now, schools had the option to maintain the 6-foot rule. However the Democrat said by this summer and fall no classrooms should still be at the more stringent standard. Inslee has for weeks been pushing to return students to the classroom, saying remote learning hasn’t worked for many children.

Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Jury Set In Trial Of Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death
Forget Anti-Fascist, is ANTIFA Anti-Women?
Suspect Arrested In Shooting, Carjacking at NE Portland Winco
Oregon State President Out For Handling Of Cases At LSU