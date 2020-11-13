Washington Fruit Plant Settles Lawsuit Over Arsenic And Mold
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – The owner of a fruit processing plant in Washington state has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit claiming the company produced juices tainted by inorganic arsenic and moldy fruit.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that Valley Processing Inc. owner Mary Ann Bliesner agreed to a court order prohibiting the company from producing fruit juice until sanitation steps are taken at its Sunnyside plant.
Federal officials claimed that Valley Processing Inc. was found to have products contaminated with inorganic arsenic and patulin, a chemical caused by mold on spoiled fruit.
Attorney Lillian S. Hardy argued the claims were erroneous. She said the company decided to settle without disputing them.