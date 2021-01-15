Washington Drug Dealer Sentenced On Federal Charges
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) – A Port Townsend man who abandoned an fatally overdosing man in a hospital parking lot has been sentenced on related federal charges.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 38-year-old Adam Michael Kelly was sentenced Thursday to more than five years for drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession.
Jarrod Bramson was found unconscious in a vehicle at Jefferson Healthcare hospital on March 27, 2019.
Kelly’s plea agreement says Kelly left him there and later called the hospital asking staff to check on him.
Bramson died within 20 minutes.
Kelly’s residence was being used as a drug lab and authorities said they found some 75 pounds of primarily steroids along with firearms.