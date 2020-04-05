      Breaking News
Washington COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs Past 300

Apr 5, 2020 @ 10:47am

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington health authorities say the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the state has reached 310.

The state Department of Health released updated figures Saturday that also showed 625 new confirmed cases in Washington, bringing the total to 7,591.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

