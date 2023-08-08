Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Shot 7 Time, Released From Hospital

Portland, Ore. — Deputy Chuck Dozé has been discharged from the hospital and is now at home, where he will continue his recovery and rehabilitation. His hospital stay lasted for 13 days, and upon release, he was accompanied by his family and received a law enforcement escort.

Sheriff Pat Garrett expressed gratitude for the ongoing support and prayers for Deputy Dozé and his family, emphasizing the day as one of hope and unity for the community.

Deputy Dozé sustained seven gunshot wounds on July 26. His body armor stopped three bullets, while he was hit in both arms and twice in the head. The injuries resulted in the loss of his left eye, multiple teeth, and fractures in both arms.

During Deputy Dozé’s release, Beaverton, Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Sherwood, and Tigard police departments covered service calls, allowing local deputies to participate.

The escort for Deputy Dozé’s return home involved various law enforcement agencies, including the Beaverton, Camas, Eugene, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Portland, Washougal, West Linn, and Vancouver police departments; the Clackamas and Clark County (WA) sheriff’s offices; Washington State Patrol, and Oregon Department of Transportation.

The Washington County Police Officer Association (WCPOA) has established an official GoFundMe donation account for Deputy Dozé to assist him and his family. Donations can also be made at any US Bank branch by specifying Deputy Dozé’s name and the intention to donate to his charity account. The GoFundMe link is provided below for those interested in contributing:

https://gofund.me/68545617