Washington County Moved To High Risk For COVID-19

Apr 20, 2021 @ 2:03pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Washington County Tuesday joined Multnomah and Clackamas Counties in the High Risk for COVID-19 category.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that the move for Washington County, and nine other counties, begins Friday.

On Friday, 23 counties will be in the High Risk level, three at Moderate Risk, and 10 at Lower Risk.

Moving to High Risk means indoor dining capacity will drop to 25 percent and outdoor capacities are cut in half to 75 people.

“As we face more contagious variants and increased spread of COVID-19 in our communities, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated,” said Governor Brown. “Until you, your family, your friends, and your neighbors are fully vaccinated, it’s also critical that we all continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance, and stay home when sick.

 

 

