Washington County Missing Man May Be Endangered

Photo released by Washington County Sheriff's Office of Ottie Binschus

TIGARD, Ore. — Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a missing and endangered person in unincorporated Washington County near the city of Tigard. Below is the release sent out by the department early Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:09 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a missing and endangered person in unincorporated Washington County, near the City of Tigard. Deputies learned 68-year-old Ottie Binschus left his home on foot near the 17000 block of SW Eldorado Drive at approximately 3:52 p.m. to walk to a nearby gas station.

Binschus was seen by employees at the gas station at 5:00 p.m., but Binschus did not return home.

Around 1:00 a.m. this morning, deputies learned Binschus was seen a few blocks south of Deer Creek Elementary School, near the intersection of SW 131st Avenue and SW Buckfield Lane.

At about 3:15 a.m. this morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team arrived in the area to begin assisting in the search for Binschus.

Binschus was last seen wearing a black cowboy-style hat, a dark raincoat, and blue sweatpants. Binschus has blue eyes and long white/gray hair. Binschus also uses a walker to get around.

Please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111 or your local law enforcement agency if you know where Binschus is or have any information.

The WCSO Search and Rescue Team (SAR) is made up of teens and young adults (ages 14 to 21) who serve as the primary ground search and rescue team for Washington County. Led by experienced and highly trained Sheriff’s Office staff, our Search and Rescue members are often actively involved in missions involving lost people, down aircraft, and looking for evidence in major crimes.