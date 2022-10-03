Washington County Man Found Guilty Of Stealing Car With Baby Inside
TUALATIN, Ore. – A Washington County man is guilty of stealing a car with a baby inside.
25-year-old Marcus Paul stole the minivan with the 9-month-old boy inside from the Oregon Dog Rescue in Tualatin on July 27th.
He drove onto I-205 and left the child on the side the freeway behind a guardrail and near a steep slope.
Police eventually tracked him down using cell phone technology and arrested him after a chase on foot.
The boy was found by a person walking a dog in Oregon City.
The child was unhurt.
Paul will be sentenced Wednesday.
