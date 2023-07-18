KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Washington County Looking For Leads On Who Abandoned Two Puppies In Hillsboro

July 18, 2023 1:44PM PDT
Share
Washington County Looking For Leads On Who Abandoned Two Puppies In Hillsboro
Two Pitbull style undernourished puppies found in bushes in Hillsboro (Photo via Washington County Animal Services)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The two Pitbull pups with cropped ears were found on Monday, July 10th in bushes near the Salvation Army on Cypress street.

Tan puppy found abandoned in Hillsboro (Photo via Washington County Animal Services)

Both of the dogs are now in the care of the Washington County Animal Services, as well as the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter. The dogs will have to get back to full health, as well as go in to a foster home, before they would be available for adoption.

Gray puppy that was rescued on July 10, 2023 after being abandoned in Hillsboro (Photo via Washington County Animal Services)

Washington County Animal Services tells us there are no surveillance videos available in the area that the pups were found, and is looking for any information that could tell investigators who the dog’s owner is, and how they ended up in the bushes.

If you have any information, please contact Animal Services by phone at 503-846-7041 or email animal_services@washingtoncountyor.gov

More about:
abandoned
Hillsboro
pitbull
puppies

Popular Posts

1

Elton John Testifies In Kevin Spacey Trial
2

Americans Bump Up Spending In June As Inflation Eases In A Strong Jobs Market
3

JUDGE: Microsoft Can Move Ahead With Record $69 Billion Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard
4

Basketball Star Giving Back to NW Kids Through "DREAM" Project
5

Multiple Brush Fires And One Explosion In Longview