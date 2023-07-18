Washington County Looking For Leads On Who Abandoned Two Puppies In Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. – The two Pitbull pups with cropped ears were found on Monday, July 10th in bushes near the Salvation Army on Cypress street.

Both of the dogs are now in the care of the Washington County Animal Services, as well as the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter. The dogs will have to get back to full health, as well as go in to a foster home, before they would be available for adoption.

Washington County Animal Services tells us there are no surveillance videos available in the area that the pups were found, and is looking for any information that could tell investigators who the dog’s owner is, and how they ended up in the bushes.

If you have any information, please contact Animal Services by phone at 503-846-7041 or email animal_services@ washingtoncountyor.gov