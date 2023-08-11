Washington County Law Enforcement Agencies Collaborate With FBI To Combat Human Trafficking

Hillsboro, Ore. — In a joint effort aimed at combatting human trafficking, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) partnered with the FBI and several local law enforcement agencies during the month of July. The initiative, a part of the FBI’s annual Operation Cross Country, focused on targeting traffickers and providing support for survivors through advocacy services.

Throughout the operation, which extended its reach nationally, a total of 126 suspects were either identified or arrested, and 59 victims of child sex trafficking were successfully rescued.

In Washington County, WCSO detectives played a crucial role by arresting two individuals and facilitating connections between seven survivors and dedicated advocates specializing in assisting human trafficking survivors.

One of the individuals taken into custody was Calvin Daejuan Smith, a 30-year-old resident of Portland. Smith faced charges related to promoting prostitution, identity theft, and violating his parole. Smith was initially released in July but was apprehended again in August after failing to appear in court. Another arrest was made during the mission – Chris Kendall West Jr., aged 31 and also from Portland – on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The investigative efforts of WCSO have also led to the identification of several other individuals, as the detectives continue to delve into the case.

Working in tandem with WCSO was Safety Compass, an organization that offers confidential advocacy services for survivors of commercial sexual exploitation across Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah, and Washington counties. Throughout the operation, multiple survivors were connected with Safety Compass advocates in person, ensuring they receive the necessary support.

The collaborative mission featured a diverse partnership that included the Sheriff’s Office, the Beaverton, Hillsboro, Sherwood, and Tigard police departments, the FBI, Safety Compass, and the Washington County Human Trafficking Task Force. This task force, overseen by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, brings together law enforcement personnel, prosecutors, and a range of community partners to not only rescue victims, but also to identify sex buyers and hold traffickers accountable.

Human trafficking is a grave concern, and immediate action is imperative for victims and those aware of potential cases. To report suspicious activity or provide information about possible trafficking instances, individuals can contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2500. Remember, your vigilance can contribute to a safer community and a brighter future for survivors of human trafficking.