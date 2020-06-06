Washington County Jail Deputy Charged After “Use Of Force Incident”
On Friday, a Washington County grand jury indicted Washington County Jail Deputy Rian Alden on one count of Official Misconduct in the First Degree concerning a “use of force incident” that occurred in the jail back in 2018.
The incident was investigated by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s office and Oregon State Police in 2018.
Authorities say that at that time and based on the known evidence, charges were not filed.
However, they say that new evidence recently became known which prompted a re-opening of the investigation and the charge.