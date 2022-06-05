Washington County Investigating Three In-Custody Deaths In Last Three Months

HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Washington County Major Crimes Team (MCT) is investigating the third in-custody death at the Washington County Jail in the last two months. The latest death came on Wednesday June 1st when a 51-year old man died in the holding area nearly 15 hours upon arrival.
Two other in-custody deaths happened on April 17 and again on May 24. Sheriff Pat Garrett says in a release, “This is unprecedented for our Jail.” Sheriff Garrett adds, “I will arrange an outside entity to conduct an additional review separate from the MCT investigation.”
NaphCare became the jail health care provider as of June 1, after earning the contract earlier this year. Prior to that time, Correction Health partners provided the medical care at the Washington County Jail for two years.