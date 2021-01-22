Washington County Eliminating Library Fines
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Washington County libraries is joining the Multnomah County Library system in eliminating overdue fines.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the change will take effect on Jan. 26.
Officials say around 12,000 library patrons who have had their accounts suspended because of overdue fines will also gain back their access to those accounts.
Washington County Cooperative Library Services manager Lisa Tattersall said in a news release that it’s a landmark step in their mission to eliminate patrons’ barriers wherever possible.