Washington County Deputies Arrest Accused Thanksgiving Burglar
Deputies accuse a Battle Ground man of targeting a Cedar Hill family, in a Thanksgiving morning burglary.
Washington County Sheriff’s Sergeant Robert Rockhausen says, “A family was asleep at home when a family heard a car alarm going off.”
They found out a man was breaking into their car, in the 12800 block of N.W. Creek Drive.
“The man went to his window and could actually see someone in his car, in the driveway.”
Deputies have booked 22 year old Antonio Bernal into the Washington County Jail on charges including burglary, theft, and two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
They say Bernal broke into several vehicles, a home and garage, and even helped himself to food the family was going to have for their Thanksgiving breakfast. Investigators say he took stolen items from the home and vehicles.
“Basically he loaded his pockets up with stuff,” said Rockhausen.
They link him to at least one more case, and are asking the public for more information.