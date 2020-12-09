Washington County Child Abuse Prosecutor Offers Parents’ Webinar
Andy Pulver, is the Senior Deputy District Attorney for Washington County. He leads a team of lawyers who focus exclusively on prosecuting child abuse cases.
Each year, Pulver says he holds a seminar, to meet with parents to educate them about recognizing, curtailing and preventing child abuse. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he cannot present it in person this year.
So he’s offering an alternative to educate parents. It’s not an event for kids. It’s a Zoom webinar, on the dangers of social media. He’ll review websites, applications, and capabilities. The idea is to make sure parents have the tools of using basic technology of Apple and Android devices, and help them become the gatekeepers of what’s installed in those devices. He’ll also review how to know what the safety concerns are, and provide information on best practices for communication with children.
He’s asking people to sign up in advance, and register on the website: washingtoncountyda.org. under the news section, “Keeping Kids Safe Online. ”
An alternative is available on the Washington D.A. Facebook page, where you can also register in advance.
The webinar is scheduled from 5:30 pm- 6:30 pm.
Here is the description of the content.
“Distanced learning, popular social media applications and video games. Our children are more connected to the internet than ever before, and cyber predators know it. These predators are using proven methods along with new strategies to connect with kids in an effort to take advantage of them. Join us as we detail the latest threats and how to protect against them. Please register for this event.
About the speaker:
Andy Pulver is a Senior Deputy District Attorney with the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. A criminal prosecutor of nearly 13 years, Andy has focused exclusively on the prosecution of crimes against children since 2012. He currently supervises Washington County’s child abuse prosecution unit and chairs Washington County’s Multidisciplinary Team.”