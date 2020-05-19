Washington Corrections Officer Dies From COVID-19
TUMWATER, Wash. (AP) – The Washington State Department of Corrections says a corrections officer has died from the coronavirus.
News outlets report correctional officer Berisford Morse died Sunday.
Morse worked in the Minimum Security Unit of the Monroe Correctional Complex, which has had more than a dozen positive cases of COVID-19 in the incarcerated population.
Morse told a shift commander April 24 he had symptoms of COVID-19 and three days later tested positive.
Authorities say Morse had worked for the department since October 2003.
Secretary of Corrections Stephen Sinclair says their hearts go out to Morse’s grieving family and the sacrifice they have made